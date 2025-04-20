Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three lucky ticket-holders have scooped more than £1 million each after a £15 million Easter Lotto “must-be-won” draw rolled down.

The Easter bunny really delivered for three people who scooped £1 million in the Easter Lotto jackpot rolldown. The trio won big in the £15 million “must-be-won” draw on Saturday (April 20).

The top prize wasn’t won by anyone matching all six balls but the trio of luck ticket holders became newly-made millionaires by matching five of the six main numbers plus the bonus ball to scoop banking £1.06 million each, with every other prize boosted as a result.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “It’s a very happy Easter for Lotto players, as there has been a big jackpot rolldown in tonight’s special £15 million Easter Lotto must-be-won draw which has resulted in three new millionaires being created, after three lucky ticket-holders matched five main numbers and the bonus ball to win £1.06 million.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s winners.”

National Lottery results: Saturday, April 20

Set of balls seven and draw machine Lancelot were used. The winning numbers for Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto draw were 01, 02, 11, 13, 30, 37 and the bonus number was 33.

In the Lotto HotPicks draw, no-one won the jackpot of £350,000 but 16 players matched four out of five numbers to win £13,000. HotPicks uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

In Thunderball, Saturday’s winning numbers were 12, 14, 18, 20, 38 and the Thunderball number was 04. One lucky player matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 prize, and three players matched five numbers to win £5,000 each.