Established in 2018 by Lisa Wiehebrink, the day aims to highlight the plight of rescue dogs and the joy they can bring to new families.
National Rescue Dog Day was founded by 2018 by Lisa Wiehebrink, children’s book author and Executive Director of Tails That Teach, an organisation that helps children learn the kind and responsible care of their pets.
Wiehebrink was inspired by her own rescue dog, Cooper, who was rescued as a puppy from a Los Angeles shelter in 2009 after being found living in a vacant lot.
She said: "There is something so special about Cooper. He is a gentle giant with a kind soul. His grateful spirit and unconditional love make me believe that he knows he was rescued. It’s for these reasons that I wanted to encourage others to consider adopting a dog from a shelter.”
1. Sadie - three-year-old Collie cross (RSPCA)
Sadie was removed from a hoarding situation with about 200 other dogs in her previous home, according to the RSPCA. Due to her background, she is a nervous girl who is quite independent, and is looking for a specific home. The charity said she needs a quiet household without children or lots of people coming and going. She will need a familiar routine and walks in places that are not busy with lots of other dogs. She will also need a very secure garden and any fences need to be 6ft high. She can be quite reactive to other dogs when out on walks, the charity added, so any new owner will need to be prepared to put lots of time into her training. See Sadie's profile here: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/project/sadie/ | RSPCA Photo: RSPCA
2. Freya - two-year-old Springer Spaniel (Raystede)
Freya is a timid young dog who has been receiving extra behavioural support at Raystede. She will need a family who are understanding of the support she will require to help build her confidence. She will also need a quiet home and with her own secure garden until she is ready for walks. Freya is worried by people she doesn’t know, particularly men, and cannot live with children. With people she trusts she is incredibly affectionate, bouncy and playful, Raystede said. Freya is very sociable with other dogs and would strongly benefit from living with another canine that is able to match her playful energy and support her in confidence building. Potential adopters will need to be able to visit the rehoming centre on several occasions to allow Freya to feel comfortable around them. See Freya's profile here: www.raystede.org/adopt/dogs/?animal=24300 | Raystede Photo: Raystede
3. Alvie
"Stunning Alvie is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever who is a boisterous and sociable boy looking for a home to call his own. Full of life, he’s always ready to play and show off his tricks. True to typical Labrador style, Alvie is food-driven and super active, so he would love a family who loves long walks and outdoor adventures. This golden boy can share his home with sensible children and needs a garden where he can run and play to his heart’s content." | Dogs Trust
4. Twix - Jack Russell/Cocker Spaniel
Twix is a five-year-old Jack Russell/ Cocker Spaniel who is 'affectionate, playful and full of energy.' Twix is worried by other dogs and likely to bark at them on walks. | RSPCA