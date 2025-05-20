2 . Freya - two-year-old Springer Spaniel (Raystede)

Freya is a timid young dog who has been receiving extra behavioural support at Raystede. She will need a family who are understanding of the support she will require to help build her confidence. She will also need a quiet home and with her own secure garden until she is ready for walks. Freya is worried by people she doesn’t know, particularly men, and cannot live with children. With people she trusts she is incredibly affectionate, bouncy and playful, Raystede said. Freya is very sociable with other dogs and would strongly benefit from living with another canine that is able to match her playful energy and support her in confidence building. Potential adopters will need to be able to visit the rehoming centre on several occasions to allow Freya to feel comfortable around them. See Freya's profile here: www.raystede.org/adopt/dogs/?animal=24300 | Raystede Photo: Raystede