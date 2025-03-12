A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was last seen in September last year.

Nazire Koreli, 54, was reported as missing to police on Friday, February 28. Early enquiries indicated that Nazire had not been seen or heard from since September 2024.

Nazire, of Welling, south-east London, is a slim woman, with light brown hair and olive skin.

The Metropolitan Police have said that a man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her disappearance. He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

Det Chief Insp Wayne Jolley of Specialist Crime South said: “Since receiving this report our officers have made multiple enquiries to locate Nazire. We are keeping an open mind and this is currently being managed as a missing person investigation. Officers have arrested a man in connection with Nazire’s disappearance who remains in custody.

Nazire Koreli, 54 from Welling, was reported as missing to the Met Police on Friday, February 28. | Met Police

“Nazire had many friends and acquaintances in the Bexley area, so we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen her from September 2024 to March this year.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 8315 of 5 March. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.