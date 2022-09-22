Nemesis was unveiled as Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster when it opened in 1994

Alton Towers has shocked its fans with the sudden closure announcement of Nemesis. The theme park has 10 rollercoasters in total and Nemesis has become one of the main attractions for thrill seekers across the country.

But what did Alton Towers say about the closure of Nemesis - and how long do thrill seekers have to ride the legendary rollercoaster?

When is Nemesis set to close?

Alton Towers confirmed on its Twitter page the Nemesis rollercoaster, which first opened in 1994, will close to guests on Sunday 6 November.

The official Alton Towers Resort Twitter account said: “By the order of the Phalanx Nemesis is closing.”

Katie McBirnie, head of product excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: “The legendary rollercoaster is loved by thrillseekers across the UK and beyond, and we want to give fans of the ride the opportunity to experience Nemesis in its current form before it closes on November 6.”

Why is Nemesis closing?

A planning application submitted earlier this year requested permission to carry out maintenance work on Nemesis. The exact details of the transformation are being kept under wraps for now. But the revamp of the ride is set to begin during the winter months of 2022.

Nemesis cost £10 million to make and was unveiled as Europe’s first ever inverted rollercoaster when it opened in 1994. Riders have been thrilled by the experience that the ride offers as they zoom past the rocks and rivers of the theme park’s Forbidden Valley at rapid speeds of around 50mph.

When will Nemesis return?

The legendary rollercoaster has been popular with thrillseekers for decades and fans will be pleased to hear Nemesis is only closing on a temporary basis.

The new look Nemesis will return to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.

What is the Phalanx?

The story behind the ride is that Nemesis is a creature that comes from another dimension. The creature was captured by the Phalanx, an army of soldiers, who tamed the beast.

Alton Towers explains: “Deep beneath the ground at Alton Towers Resort lived a strange being…

“After being disturbed during maintenance, the monster that lay dormant was unleashed, wreaking havoc on the surrounding area. The Phalanx immediately launched their extreme security division to pin down the creature and disable it.

“It took 250 tonnes of steel, bent and twisted around the monster, to hold it down. We converted the steel that imprisons the creature into the tangled rollercoaster you see here today.

“The monster of the Forbidden Valley is dormant once again - but there’s no knowing when it’ll next break free.

“Was that g-force you felt? Or something sinister from much deeper beneath the ground?”

How to get tickets to Alton Towers

Many fans are expected to flock to Alton Towers in the coming weeks to experience Nemesis one final time before its closure in November. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for Alton Towers you can do so via the Alton Towers website.