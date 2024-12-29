New bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - dies in horror crash days before Christmas

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

27th Dec 2024, 6:12pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new bride who had been married just three months has died in a horror crash just days before Christmas.

A family has expressed their devastation after a new bride died in a horror car crash just three months after her wedding day. Amy Stokes, 20, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra which which crashed on December 23.

Another passenger in the Astra and the car's driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, police said. The collision, in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, came just three months after Amy tied the knot to husband Damien.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - died in horror crash days before ChristmasNew bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - died in horror crash days before Christmas
New bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - died in horror crash days before Christmas | PSNI/SWNS

A police spokesperson said: "Amy's family have asked the police service to pass on that they are devastated by her loss, and that she will be sorely missed by her family and friends."

A well-wisher on social media said: "Rest in heavenly peace Amy, may God grant you the best bed in heaven. Heartbreaking in the days of Christmas. May God watch over your broken-hearted husband Damien and your family. Rest in peace, forever young."

Another well-wisher added: "Deepest sympathy to the family and extended family. May Amy rest in eternal peace, gone far too soon. She had her whole life ahead of her, so sad."

New bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - died in horror crash days before ChristmasNew bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - died in horror crash days before Christmas
New bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - died in horror crash days before Christmas | PSNI / SWNS

Police appealed for witnesses who may have seen the collision involving the silver Vauxhall Astra. A spokesman said detectives are probing the incident and would like to hear from witnesses or drivers with relevant dash-cam footage.

Related topics:PoliceFermanaghNorthern IrelandDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice