New bride Amy Stokes - married for just three months - dies in horror crash days before Christmas
A family has expressed their devastation after a new bride died in a horror car crash just three months after her wedding day. Amy Stokes, 20, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra which which crashed on December 23.
Another passenger in the Astra and the car's driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident, police said. The collision, in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, came just three months after Amy tied the knot to husband Damien.
A police spokesperson said: "Amy's family have asked the police service to pass on that they are devastated by her loss, and that she will be sorely missed by her family and friends."
A well-wisher on social media said: "Rest in heavenly peace Amy, may God grant you the best bed in heaven. Heartbreaking in the days of Christmas. May God watch over your broken-hearted husband Damien and your family. Rest in peace, forever young."
Another well-wisher added: "Deepest sympathy to the family and extended family. May Amy rest in eternal peace, gone far too soon. She had her whole life ahead of her, so sad."
Police appealed for witnesses who may have seen the collision involving the silver Vauxhall Astra. A spokesman said detectives are probing the incident and would like to hear from witnesses or drivers with relevant dash-cam footage.
