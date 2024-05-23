Newham e-scooter crash: rider dies nine days after sustaining 'serious injures' in collision
Police were called to the scene of a collision on Woolwich Manor Way in Newham, east London at around 1.50pm on May 5. The force said that the 27-year-old rider was “found in the road with serious injuries” and that no other vehicles were present.
The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment. He died nine days later on May 14. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police.
The Met Police has appealled for witnesses. The force said in an update: “The Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone with dash cam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to make contact via 020 8597 4874 or 101 quoting reference CAD 736/05May.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.