An e-scooter rider who was involved in a crash earlier this month has died from their injuries.

Police were called to the scene of a collision on Woolwich Manor Way in Newham, east London at around 1.50pm on May 5. The force said that the 27-year-old rider was “found in the road with serious injuries” and that no other vehicles were present.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment. He died nine days later on May 14. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police.

