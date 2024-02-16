Newhaven: two men arrested after six migrants found in back of lorry at ferry port and taken to hospital
Two men have been arrested after six migrant were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex. Six people were found in the back of the lorry and have since been taken to hospital. The two men are currently in custody with one detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other suspected of entering the UK illegally.
The incident at the port prompted a huge emergency service response on Friday (February 16). Ambulances, police and Border Force officers were all in attendance.
Sussex Police said: “We are currently supporting Border Force, who are the lead agency, and other emergency services after a number of people were found on a lorry on a boat in Newhaven Port. A man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK. The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment.”
It is understood that there have been no fatalities in relation to the incident. The Home Office said that Border Force was involved but said that “it would be inappropriate to comment further” while the incident was ongoing.
Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Very concerned about these reports. From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”
