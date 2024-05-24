Newquay death: Woman in her 20s falls from cliffs at Barrowfields
A woman died after falling from cliffs near a seaside resort.
Police say the woman, who was in her 20s, was seen with a group of people before she fell from cliffs in Barrowfields, Newquay on Saturday at about 7.30pm. Because she had been on contact with Devon and Cornwall Police on Saturday, the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog.
On Saturday emergency services were called out, including HM Coastguard and the RNLI.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw the woman in the Barrowfields area that evening. Due to prior police contact with the woman on Saturday, May 18, a mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC, as is normal procedure in these circumstances.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or by clicking here quoting log 872 of 20 May.
