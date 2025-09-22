Next candle robber: Police hunt woman after shop's member of staff in Bournemouth is hit with glass furnishing
The furnishings felon struck at a branch of Next and police say she “entered the store and took two glass candles before attempting to leave without making payment”.
Officers were told that when challenged by a member of the shop staff, the woman hit the victim with one of the candles in the glass jars before leaving the store, and the victim sustained injuries to their head and eyes.
Police have now issued a CCTV picture of a woman they would like to identify in connection with the robbery.
PC Sarah Donnelly, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been continuing to investigate this incident, and we are now in a position to issue a CCTV image of a woman we wish to speak to. I would urge anyone who knows who she is, or has information which may assist our enquiries, to please come forward.”
It happened at about 7.50pm on Wednesday, August 6 at the Next store at the Castlepoint retail park in Castle Lane West, Bournemouth.
Anyone with information can contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250122353. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online using its website or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.