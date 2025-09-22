A robber hit a Next member of staff over the head with a glass candle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The furnishings felon struck at a branch of Next and police say she “entered the store and took two glass candles before attempting to leave without making payment”.

Officers were told that when challenged by a member of the shop staff, the woman hit the victim with one of the candles in the glass jars before leaving the store, and the victim sustained injuries to their head and eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now issued a CCTV picture of a woman they would like to identify in connection with the robbery.

Police want to speak to this woman after someone tried to take two candles from a branch of Next without paying, and then hit a member of staff with one of the candles when challenged | Dorset Police

PC Sarah Donnelly, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been continuing to investigate this incident, and we are now in a position to issue a CCTV image of a woman we wish to speak to. I would urge anyone who knows who she is, or has information which may assist our enquiries, to please come forward.”

It happened at about 7.50pm on Wednesday, August 6 at the Next store at the Castlepoint retail park in Castle Lane West, Bournemouth.

Anyone with information can contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55250122353. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online using its website or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.