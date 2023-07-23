Health chiefs have said that a lack of bed in other settings has caused a "capacity crunch" and have urged for "appropriate funding" to clear the corridors

Bed-blocking and discharge delays in hospitals across England has been caused by hold-ups in transport, medicines and paperwork, according to new data from NHS England. (Credit: PA Wire)

New data released by NHS England has revealed the reasons behind so-called 'bed-blocking' in hospitals across the country.

Healthcare facilities have seen unprecedented numbers of patients taking up beds for care, with the new analysis showing that various factor have contributed to this overwhelming amount of in-patients within the system and a lack of available beds for new patients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This includes hold-ups in transport, medicines and paperwork, as well as disagreements between the patient or their family and medical teams or the need to install specialist equipment in the home. However, it has been shown that one of the most pressing reasons for a delay in discharging patients is the lack of beds in other facilities such as care homes or community hospitals.

Bosses have said that the lack of beds in other healthcare settings has been magnified by a "capacity crunch" and called on the government to provide "appropriate funding" to clear the backlog.

Data released by NHS England showed that in June, an average of 1,791 patients per day were unable to be discharged due the lack of a bed in a residential or nursing home. On top of this, a further 1,727 a day were waiting for a bed in a community hospital or a similar setting.

The highest number of patients - 2,033 people - were waiting for resources to assess and begin care at home, while 390 patients were delayed by issues within hospitals, including paperwork such as writing up the discharge summary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The issue of disagreements between the medical team and a patient or their family over their care plan going forward has led to and average of 128 patients per day not being discharged, despite ruled being medically fit to leave hospital. 142 patients per day were unable to be discharged as they were homeless or did not have a suitable accommodation to return to.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Delayed discharges put considerable pressure on the NHS, which is why the health service has been working closely with colleagues in local authorities on a range of initiatives to send more patients home when they are medically fit to leave.

“The reasons for patients not being able to leave hospital when they are fit for discharge are often complex, and making more data available – as committed to in our Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan – is one way to help local health services plan with social care partners the alternative care that patients need, such as re-ablement support so they can safely return home, or a care home placement.”

The highest proportion of patients not being discharged for the main reasons outlined in the data were in the south-west of England, with one in five fitting into these categories. University Hospitals Sussex recorded the highest number of delayed discharged at 99 paients per day, followed by Manchester University at 70 and Leeds Teaching Hospitals at 66.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, the membership organisation for NHS trusts in England, said: “Delayed discharge is caused by several factors including a capacity crunch of staff and beds in social care and community health services – both of which need appropriate funding. Investment in rehabilitation and intermediate care could also help more people stay independent in the community, reduce avoidable hospital admissions and ensure that after a hospital stay, patients can return home or to a community setting in a timely way with appropriate support.

“The short-term national funding pots we’ve seen recently cannot offer sustainable solutions. A fully funded long-term workforce plan for social care, accompanied by debate about long term funding and reform, would put the sector on a sustainable footing. We hope this data published by NHS England shines a light on these issues and encourages efforts – nationally and locally – to address them.”

The government has said that it is making multi-million pound investments into the attempt to clear corridors quicker. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are working to ensure patients leave hospital as soon as they are medically fit, and the number of patients each day who are ready to be discharged but still in hospital has reduced by 2,200 in England since January.