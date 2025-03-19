A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the triple murder of his mother and two siblings at a flat in Luton.

At Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, Prosper, who was also found to have been plotting a mass school shooting, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 49 years, taking into account the 177 days he had already spent in custody.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, who sentenced Prosper, said: "You intended to unleash disaster on the community of Luton. Your plans were intelligent, calculating and selfish. Your ambition was notoriety. You wanted to be known posthumously as the world’s most famous school shooter of the 21st century. The lives of your own mother and younger brother and sister were to be collateral damage on the way to fulfil your ambition."

Prosper had initially refused to attend the second day of his sentencing hearing, and the court had to order him to appear.

On September 13, 2024, Prosper shot his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Giselle, 13, and Kyle, 16, at the family’s flat. He stabbed his brother more than 100 times. After the murders, Prosper hid for over two hours before flagging down police officers in a nearby street, directing them to where he had hidden a loaded shotgun and 33 cartridges near playing fields.

Screengrab issued by Bedfordshire Police of of teenager Nicholas Prosper holding a plank of wood as a mock gun

A forensic psychiatrist described Prosper as having "an extreme lack of empathy and remorse," characteristics associated with psychopathic tendencies.

In a chilling detail, it was revealed that Prosper had forged a gun licence to purchase a shotgun and 100 cartridges from a legitimate firearms dealer just one day before the killings.

The teenager had been unable to maintain education or hold down a job and had been plotting a mass shooting at his old primary school driven by his desire for fame and infamy.