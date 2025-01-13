Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's former First Minister, has ended her marriage to former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell - so what is her net worth?

According to the latest information available, the 54-year-old had an estimated net worth of £1.2 million following her resignation from the office in 2023.

Sturgeon, who announced her separation from her husband on Monday (January 13), accumulated her wealth through her political career, property, and investments.

During her tenure as First Minister, Sturgeon earned an annual salary of £163,229, though she voluntarily accepted a pay freeze in 2015, receiving £135,605 instead of the full amount. Sturgeon also owns property in Glasgow, where she lived with Murrell, as well as the official residence, Bute House, in Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The couple announced their decision to end their marriage in a joint statement shared on social media, with Sturgeon saying: "To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are. It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will."

The couple first met at an SNP youth event in 1988 and married in 2010. Their separation comes amid ongoing investigations into SNP finances. Murrell, who served as the party's chief executive for over two decades, resigned in 2023 after admitting to misleading the media about party membership numbers. He was later arrested and charged with embezzling SNP funds.

Sturgeon, who was also arrested and released without charge in June 2023, continues to deny any wrongdoing.