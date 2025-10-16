Devastated staff at a charity which helps people with autism say they are heartbroken after the unexpected death of one of their colleagues.

Hope GB workers say they have been laid low by the news of Nicole Leighfield’s death - and that their thoughts are with her family and in particular her five-year-old son.

A statement from the group, which has closed this week, said it had been “the most dreadful news”, adding: “It was completely unexpected and we are heartbroken. Our assistant manager Nicole has gained her angel wings, far sooner than anyone expected.

“We’d like to take this moment to say what an asset Nicole was to our Hope GB Team, she has left a huge hole within our hearts and we as a team are navigating our way through this incredibly difficult time.

Nicole Leighfield, a nursery nurse and autism charity worker, who has died aged 22 | Hope GB / Facebook

“Our services are and will be closed for the next week whilst we seek support for and offer comfort to our team and prepare to support everyone who uses our services.

“Nicole – you lit up every room you came into, your humour and bold personality kept everyone on their toes. Your determination, commitment and passion shone through you every day. We love you and we will miss you every day. Thank you for being you, for leaving your footprints on our hearts and the hearts of the young people you supported. Our thoughts are with Nicole’s family and her precious little boy who was her entire world. Rest in eternal peace beautiful girl.”

Nicole - known as Cole - died on Friday night. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family by Courtney Lynn Hughes, which has so far raised more tan £7,500 of a £8,000 target says: “Nicole you were the person who lit up every room you walked into. You helped brighten each persons heart who was blessed to know you. You were a brilliant mother to your beautiful son.

“Your family were everything to you, you spoke about them with such pride. At 22 you have no thoughts of life insurance, only life and a future for you, your partner and your son. Within this last year alone. Nicole achieved so much; graduated university, became an assistant manager at Hope GB, a nursery nurse at Osborne Lodge and yet that still was not enough!

“Nicole was continuing her career with hopes of becoming a teacher one day. The money raised will be put towards unexpected funeral costs. With the money left over will be donated to her gorgeous son, who is soon turning six at the end of October. The family would like to thank everyone for the support at this sad and very difficult time.”

The charity is based in Pontypool, South Wales.

Wellwishers have flooded the charity with messages of support, with one saying: “Absolutely heartbreaking to hear. My heartfelt condolences to all. Nicole was such a caring and supportive person and she will be truly missed by our family. Her smile on the door for Thursday club will forever remain”

Another added: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. Nicole was such a lovely person, and I will be forever grateful for the kindness she showed Jamie. Thinking of you all and keeping her family in my thoughts.”

A balloon release is being held in memory of Nicole, who was from Pontypool, on Sunday at the Welfare Park in nearby Garndiffaith, at 6pm.