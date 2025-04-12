Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women have been charged after a 14-month-old boy died at a nursery.

Little Noah Sibanda died after the incident at Fairytales Nursery. Now the CPS has authorised police to make the following charges:

Nursery worker Kimberley Cookson, 22, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Director and business owner Deborah Latewood, 54, has been charged with failing to comply with general duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Fairytales Nursery Limited has been charged with corporate manslaughter and failing to comply with a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The defendants will appear before magistrates on May 13.

Noah Sibanda died after the incident at Fairytales Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley on December 9, 2022. | Issued by West Midlands Police

In a new tribute, Noah’s parents said: "Noah was a beautiful, happy and easy-going little boy and we miss him very much."

Police say they have been working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Ofsted, and other agencies since Noah’s death and that four other people arrested as part of the investigation will face no further action.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by West Midlands Police, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of a 14-month-old child at a nursery.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Noah Sibanda at this time. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Noah died at Fairytales Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley in the West Midlands on December 9, 2022. The nursery has since closed down.