A motorcycle smashed into a pram after a collision with a car.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident involved a black and orange KTM RC-125 motorcycle and a red Citroen DS3 car.

Police say the bike went on to hit a pram on the pavement, which had a young child in it. Police, road ambulance and an air ambulance were called out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the motorbike, an 18-year-old man, sustained potentially life changing injuries and was taken to hospital.

The child was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was uninjured. The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

It happened in at about 7.40pm on Wednesday in North Street, Plymouth. The road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours.

Devon and Cornwall Police’s roads team want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with dashcam camera or CCTV footage from the area, to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting log 888 of 13/8/25.