Northampton Dunelm arson: Teenager in court
The 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with arson. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, is charged with one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered following the incident at St James’ Retail Park in Northampton on May 31.
The teenager, who is from the town, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was given conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Two other Northampton boys, both aged 14, remain on conditional bail in relation to the incident.
None of the boys can be named.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.