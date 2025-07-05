Northampton Dunelm arson: Teenager in court

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
A teenager stands accused of starting a fire that devastated a retail park - damaging businesses including Dunelm and Pets at Home

The 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with arson. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, is charged with one count of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered following the incident at St James’ Retail Park in Northampton on May 31.

Dunelm was destroyed following a fire on May 31 | Saulius Šaliamoras.

The teenager, who is from the town, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was given conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Two other Northampton boys, both aged 14, remain on conditional bail in relation to the incident.

None of the boys can be named.

