The body of a man has been found in a canal.

Police say that the grisly discovery was made yesterday morning when the body was found in the water of the Nottingham Canal.

Officers were called to London Road, Nottingham on Saturday, just south of the city centre.

Detective Inspector Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances. It is a tragic incident and detectives are working hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage, and I’d urge anyone who has any information to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 147 of 15 February 2025.”