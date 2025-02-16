Nottingham Canal: Man's body found and police launch investigation

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

16th Feb 2025, 1:38pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The body of a man has been found in a canal.

Police say that the grisly discovery was made yesterday morning when the body was found in the water of the Nottingham Canal.

Officers were called to London Road, Nottingham on Saturday, just south of the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nottingham and Beeston CanalNottingham and Beeston Canal
Nottingham and Beeston Canal | Google

Detective Inspector Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances. It is a tragic incident and detectives are working hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage, and I’d urge anyone who has any information to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 147 of 15 February 2025.”

Related topics:Nottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice