The bodies of two women have been found at a property in Nottingham, with police believing that they may have left “for some time”.

Officers were called to the property on Hartley Road in Radford at around 11.04am on Tuesday (May 21). It comes after they received reports of concern for the welfare of the occupants.

The bodies were found inside after officer gained access to the address. Nottinghamshire Police said: “It is believed they had lain undiscovered for some time.”

