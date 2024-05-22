Nottingham: bodies of two women found unresponsive at property and may have been left 'for some time'
Officers were called to the property on Hartley Road in Radford at around 11.04am on Tuesday (May 21). It comes after they received reports of concern for the welfare of the occupants.
The bodies were found inside after officer gained access to the address. Nottinghamshire Police said: “It is believed they had lain undiscovered for some time.”
Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Whilst we don’t believe there to be an immediate risk to the public, we are keeping an open mind into what has happened at this address and will be working hard over the next few days to establish how and when these two women lost their lives. In the meantime my thoughts – and those of every other officer involved in this investigation – are with those who have died, their family and friends.”
