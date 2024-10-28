Strikes by the RMT Union and Aslef are expected to impact the London Underground network next month.

The industrial action comes as the unions and Transport for London (TfL) bosses remain locked in a bitter pay dispute after rejecting recent pay offers. Aslef has said that its members have been “forced” into taking action.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “We don’t want to go on strike– we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay – but we have been forced into this position because LU management won’t sit down properly and negotiate with us.

“Our members voted by over 98% in favour of strike action, but Underground management are still refusing to even discuss key elements of our claim. They refuse to discuss any reduction in the working week or introducing paid meal relief to bring Underground drivers in line with those on the Elizabeth line and London Overground.”

RMT Union general secretary Mick Lynch added: “London Underground’s pay offer falls short of what our members deserve. It threatens to remove collective bargaining for a growing portion of staff, pushing them into pay bands that are decided solely by management. This undermines our members’ rights and the core principles of fair negotiation.

“No trade union can accept any pay proposal where management decide which of our members gets a pay rise and those who do not. We have repeatedly urged London Underground to offer a deal that ensures all staff are covered by collective bargaining, yet management remains fixated on imposing pay structures without our agreement.

“Our members have been left with no choice but to take strike action to defend their terms and conditions. We remain open to negotiations, but London Underground must come back to the table with a comprehensive, consolidated offer that respects the rights of all our members. Until then, our industrial action will continue as planned.”

When are Tube strikes taking place?

The RMT Union has said that industrial action will take place from 6pm on November 1 until November 8. The Aslef union will hold industrial action on Thursday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 12.

TfL has said that it is expecting heavy disruption on November 3, November 5 until November 9, and again on November 12. The service will end earlier than normal on November 3, with TfL advising that journeys are completed by 5pm.

Any services running on November 5, 6, 8 and 12 will start late and end early. There will be no Tube services on November 7, while services on November 9 will start late.

Some services may be affected on November 10 and 11.

According to TfL, all lines on the Underground network may be subject to delays or cancellations due to the strikes. There may also be disruption on Overground services, DLR ad the Elizabeth line.