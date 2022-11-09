Patients are likely to face disruption to operations and appointments if nurses vote to strike

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is expected to announce today its first national strike action in its 106-year history.

More than 300,000 members were urged to vote in favour of industrial action in the nursing union’s biggest ever strike ballot, with the results to be released on Wednesday (9 November).

It is widely expected that the members will have voted for a walkout, which would mark the union’s first UK-wide action over a pay dispute. Details of the strike action are yet to be determined, but it is likely that patients will face disruption to operations and appointments if it goes ahead.

The union is calling for a pay rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate, which currently stands at above 12%. In England and Wales, NHS staff - including nurses - have been given an average of 4.75% more, with the lowest paid guaranteed a rise of at least £1,400.

In Scotland, 5% was initially offered to NHS staff, but that has been changed to a flat rate of just over £2,200, which works out at just over 8% for a newly qualified nurse. In Northern Ireland, nurses are yet to receive a pay award because there is no working government.

More than 300,000 members of the nursing union were urged to vote in favour of strike action (Photo: Getty Images)

During the ballot, the RCN had argued this year’s below-inflation pay award came after years of squeezes on nurses’ salaries, which the union says is compromising care as the NHS is struggling to attract and retain nursing staff.

Health workers in other unions, including ambulance staff, hospital porters and cleaners, are also voting on industrial action over pay.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of NHS staff including nurses, and are working hard to support them – including by giving over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body, on top of 3% last year when pay was frozen in the wider public sector.

“Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.”

‘Contingency plans in place’

In the lead up to results of the ballot, the government said it has contingency plans for dealing with any industrial action by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread strikes in the NHS.

Earlier, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden said that in the event of industrial action, the NHS would prioritise the most essential services, although he acknowledged that it would have an impact on other activity.

Speaking on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, he said: “We have well-oiled contingencies in place and the Department of Health is across how we would deal with a scenario like this should it arise.

“We will make sure we prioritise the most essential services – emergency services and so on. But of course there would be an impact as a result of a strike like that. I would continue to urge nurses and others to resist going out on strike even if they have voted to do so. We have already agreed quite considerable support for nurses.

“Of course, if you are in the situation where you have a large number of nurses going out on strike, of course that is going to have an impact for example on some elective surgery and other activities.”

A spokesperson for the RCN said: “Cutting nurses’ wages by 20% since 2010 is the opposite of providing ‘considerable support’ for nurses and the Cabinet Office Minister shouldn’t insult our members by pretending it is.

