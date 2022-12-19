Gaby Hutchinson died in the early hours of Monday morning, police say he was working as security at the venue

Gaby Hutchinson who has been named as the second person to have died after a crowd crush at the O2 Brixton Academy last Thursday.

A security guard who was on duty during a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton has become the second person to die of injuries sustained in a crowd crush at the venue.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue last Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said he was working as security at the venue.

It comes after it was announced on Saturday that mum-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham in east London had died in hospital from her injuries. Her family paid tribute to the “adorable mother of two” who was a nursing graduate. In a statement, Asake said he was “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” by news of her death.

A 21-year-old woman remains seriously ill in hospital. The force said the three people critically injured in the crush were all in the foyer of the building.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said City Hall is in contact with venues and authorities across the capital to make sure “nothing like this happens again”. Ahead of the gig, Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, had urged fans not to go to the venue without a valid ticket. The concert was the third of three sold-out dates at the 4,921-standing capacity venue and concluded a run of UK dates.

What has the Met Police said?

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation.”

Officers are reviewing CCTV, phone footage, speaking to witnesses and carrying out forensic examinations. The police cordons outside the venue have been removed, but cordons remain in place inside the building while officers continue to examine the scene.

An online page for the submission of photos, videos and information has been set up with police asking anyone with such material to use it. The force says were around 4,000 potential witnesses present at the time of this incident and has urged any members of the public with information to come forward.

Scotland Yard previously said a woman was arrested for assaulting an officer over the incident and investigators were looking at footage on social media and from body-worn cameras.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct under standard practice following incidents where police had been in attendance and members of the public had been seriously injured.

