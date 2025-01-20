Old Alresford Pond: Police launch investigation after body of woman found in Hampshire lake

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

20th Jan 2025, 5:08pm
The body of a woman has been found in a Hampshire lake.

Police were called at 9.18am on Sunday to Old Alresford Pond, in Alresford, a popular birdwatching conservation site.

Detectives said: "Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman – aged in her 50s – was confirmed dead at the scene." Police said her family had been informed and inquiries were under way into the circumstances of her death.

