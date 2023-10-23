Oldham dog attack: Greater Manchester Police charge woman after boy, 12, left with 'life-changing' injuries
A woman has been charged with two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury after a young boy and another woman were attacked in Oldham over the weekend
A woman has been charged after a dog attack in Oldham left a 12-year-old boy with "life-changing" injuries.
The attack took place on Villa Road in the Greater Manchester town at around 11.30am on Sunday 22 October. A woman has been charged with two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury following the attack. She is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on 2 November.
The breed of the dog has not been disclosed. The boy received "serious injuries, believed to be life-changing" according to Greater Manchester Police. A woman, 31, was also injured in the attack, however her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Speaking to Manchester Evening News, one witness, who had called 999 after the attack, described the dog as "aggressive". Anj, 31, said: "The kid came from behind our house. He was on his bike and came down the road and the dog was following him. I thought it was his own dog at first.
"I took my eyes off them for a second but then I heard screaming and when I looked over it was jumping all over him. It was an aggressive dog and only a little kid. He got off his bike because the dog was jumping at him."