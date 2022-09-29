Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest at her home in Liverpool on 22 August

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police have confirmed.

Authorites have been hunting the perpetrator after the young girl was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool in 22 August. Prior to the most recent arrest, officers arrested nine different men, all of which had been released on bail.

Merseyside Police that the man in question has been taken in for questioning, adding that the investigation is still ongoing. It comes after a £200,000 reward was offered for information concerning the gunman’s whereabouts.

A statement from police read: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”