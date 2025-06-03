Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a young woman who collapsed and died while running a half-marathon.

Olivia Tuohy, 24, died during the race. Her cause of death has not yet been made public.

Her family have published a funeral notice in which they pay a loving tribute to her, which says: “Olivia, a bright and beautiful spirit, passed away on May 25 while participating in the Edinburgh Half Marathon.

“Olivia’s bubbly personality and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Olivia is survived by her heartbroken parents Kieran and Liz and her brother Stephen and his partner Laura, her loving partner Michael and his parents Maria-Elena and Steven, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and her friends both in Ireland and Edinburgh.”

Olivia had recently graduated from Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, and the university added its tribute, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Olivia Tuohy, graduate of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. The QMU community send their heartfelt condolences to Olivia’s friends and family at this extremely sad and difficult time.”

The death of the athletic young woman, who was from Ennis in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland, has also seen several sports clubs pay their respects.

Clare Ladies Gaelic Football Club said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Olivia Tuohy. Her kindness, warmth, and vibrant spirit touched so many lives on and off the football field , and her absence will be felt profoundly. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, her partner and all who loved her during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.”

Banner GAA Ennis also joined in, saying: “Our deepest sympathies & condolences to the family and many friends of Olivia Tuohy from Ennis who recently passed away RIP . Olivia’s many Banner friends are deeply saddened by her sudden loss. As a mark of respect to Olivia the Banner Ladies Football Club and Eire Og Academy Ennis, Mothers and Others football teams held a minute’s silence as a mark of respect at their game in Lees Rd earlier this week. Rest in peace Olivia.”

Ennis Tennis & Badminton Club wrote: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Olivia Tuohy, beloved daughter of popular members Liz and Kieran Tuohy. Olivia was a junior player with ELTBC, before life brought her to Edinburgh. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Liz, Kieran and Stephen and the wider Tuohy family during this incredibly difficult time. May Olivia Rest in Peace.”

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced but the family has requested that any donations go to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which helps families who are struggling to meet the cost of repatriating their loved ones who have died suddenly overseas back to Ireland.