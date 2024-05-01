The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were killed following a single-vehicle collision on the Doogary Road area of the town. The incident took place on Tuesday night (April 30).

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS. A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene. “The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened. Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."