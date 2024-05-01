Omagh crash: Teenagers, aged 19-years-old and 17-years-old, killed in road traffic collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two teenagers have died following a car crash in Omagh.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were killed following a single-vehicle collision on the Doogary Road area of the town. The incident took place on Tuesday night (April 30).
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at around 9.50pm, involving a blue BMW. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS. A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl sadly died at the scene. “The Doogary Road, which was closed overnight, has now re-opened. Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1806 of 30/04/24."
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics attended the scene, with one emergency crew, two rapid response paramedics, and one ambulance officer dispatched to the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.