David Beckham has put his support behind a new house draw competition which will see the one lucky person win a £5 million luxury home in London.

The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will be handed the keys to a four-bedroom property near Victoria Park in east London, as well as walking away with £250,000 cash. The money prize comes as part of a new draw raising money for the London Air Ambulance Charity.

Beckham, who is a supporter of the charity, has welcomed the new fundraiser, with Omaze guaranteeing a minimum donation of £1m. The charity is currently trying to reach a £15m fundraising target by September, with money being used to replace two of its current fleet of helicopters.

The ex-England captain said: “As a proud Londoner I know how vital London’s Air Ambulance Charity is. When a patient is critically injured in the capital they don’t have time to get to hospital.

“But London’s Air Ambulance can deliver expert medics to perform emergency surgery anywhere in the city within minutes. Now they need our support to reach their target to replace their two helicopters and make sure they can keep flying to save lives across London. I hope that people respond to this campaign so that everyone in our city knows that London’s Air Ambulance will be there if they need them.”

The impressive property up for grabs is 4,700 sq ft and features a mix of modern architecture and classic, historical character. As well as its spacious four bedrooms, it boasts a gym, games area and a spa including a hot tub and sauna.

The £5m home ranks as the most valuable property to ever be included in a UK prize draw. Winners will have their stamp duty and legal fees paid for them as part of the winnings, while the home comes mortgage free.

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled to be partnering with London’s Air Ambulance Charity for our latest house draw. By offering this incredible property in London along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, as well as raising money for charities and introducing its charity partners to new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach at the same time. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has already raised over £43 million for good causes across the UK.”

Those who enter online by midnight on Sunday, July 14, or by Tuesday July 16 via post, will also be in with a chance of bagging a Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo car, worth over £170,000. The overall draw will close on Sunday July 28 for online and Tuesday July 30 for postal entries.