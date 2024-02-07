Portia Hughes, 21, started posting on the adult site at 18 after seeing friends making "easy money". Picture: SWNS

An OnlyFans model has found her calling, one that allows her to make £100,000 a year by working only for 30 hours a week. Portia Hughes started posting on the adult site at 18 after seeing friends making "easy money".

After amassing over 20,000 subscribers, she said claims she has made as much as £50,000 in one month. The Glaswegian said she has also been offered £20,000 to appear nude, which she said she isn't interested in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old says she makes "way more" than she ever did while working in her last job after creating her account after seeing people she knew making "easy money". She said: "At the start, it wasn’t going too good but now that I’ve been doing it for three years, it’s started to become very successful. I just post bikini pictures, underwear pictures in the mirror, and feet pictures – things like that.

“I get quite a lot of people asking for nudity, but I just tell them no. They offer to give me this and that, but I’m not interested – I’ll do what I feel confident doing. The most I’ve been offered was around £20,000 to do nudity. But I want to be doing my own thing and creating my own stuff. I’ve been able to be quite successful with it, so why would I need to do more?”

Portia said she regularly makes more than five times what she would make in a month on minimum wage by spending five hours per day making content, responding to messages, and posting as many as 50 pictures per week to her account. However, she said that it’s not easy to deal with the work that comes into maintaining a social media presence – and she said she wouldn’t recommend OnlyFans to everybody.

She said the most she has made in a month was a whopping £50,000, from a sugar daddy who requested her company over the phone. She explained: “There wasn’t any nudity involved at all – not even bikini pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t advise people to do it, but if you want to get into the industry, you really have to have a think about it. You’ve got to be always on the ball – always checking your messages and making sure you’re uploading stuff.

"You need to use your social media accounts for promotion – and you do get people that are very rude, but you’ve got to put them to the back of your mind. But I like interacting with people and meeting their needs.”