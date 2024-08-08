Orpington: Three, including two boys aged 14, injured after shooting in Yalding Grove as police launch probe
Police were called to reports of an 18-year-old man who had been shot at around 10pm on Wednesday (August 7) on Otlinge Road, Orpington.
Officers continued to carry out their investigation and while establishing the shooting had happened nearby in Yalding Grove, they found two more victims, both aged 14. The pair were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.
Detective Inspector Raymond Sekalongo said: “Tackling violent crime in London remains our absolute focus and reducing shootings is key to that. We understand that this incident will cause concern within the community. We want to reassure you that we are carrying out fast-time enquiries to ensure that any suspect is apprehended.
“I know that this may cause fear within the community, which is why I will ensure that officers are present within the area to listen to any of your concerns. Please do approach them if you need too, they are there to support you.”
The force said their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. A crime scene is still in place and inquiries are ongoing with detectives investigating.
Anyone with information can contact the police quoting CAD 8033/07AUG. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.