Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rail passengers are being warned to plan ahead with works set to close to close two of the country’s busiest stations over the festive period.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London’s Liverpool Street Station is closed from December 27 until January 2 due to “major engineering work”. All services, including c2c services to / from London Liverpool Street, Elizabeth line services to / from / via London Liverpool Street, Greater Anglia services to / from London Liverpool Street, London Overground services to / from Cheshunt / Enfield Town / Chingford, and Stansted Express services between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport are all impacted by the works.

National Rail said in its update: “Major engineering work is taking place at London Liverpool Street between Christmas and the New Year. Network Rail advise that London Liverpool Street main line station will be closed to all services during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Paddington and London's Liverpool Street Station are among the railway stations impacted by engineering works over the festive period. | Getty Images

“This will allow work to safely begin on renewing the shed roof panels, adding more ticket gates for platforms 1-10 and working within Bishopsgate tunnel. The station concourse and in-station retail shops will also be closed to the public.”

Likewise, London Paddington is also impacted by engineering works over the festive period. Trains between London Paddington and Ealing Broadway have been impacted, including all Elizabeth line services, all Great Western Railway services, and all Heathrow Express services.

Network rail is undertaking enabling works for HS2 which includes construction the new Old Oak Common station located nearby the travel hub, with London Paddington services impacted from Friday, December 27 until Sunday, December 29.

Network Rail said of the disruption: “Some services will instead be diverted to/from London Euston, with the majority of trains starting/stopping at Reading and Ealing Broadway. Passengers for London can change at Ealing Broadway and take a Transport for London service into the city, using either the District or Central lines.”