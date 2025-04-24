Paddington The Musical to debut on London's West End with music from McFly's Tom Fletcher - how to get tickets
Paddington The Musical will open at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday, November 1. The story for the new musical has been adapted from the famous books written by Michael Bond and the successful Paddington films.
The musical will follow Paddington as the eponymous bear as he travels to London from Peru before finding a new home with the Brown family. McFly singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher will create the music for the new West End production.
The musician, 39, said: “It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage with the very best of creative collaborators in (playwright) Jessica (Swale), (theatre director) Luke (Sheppard), and our producers Sonia (Friedman) and Eliza (Lumley).
“This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story. It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true – we look forward to welcoming you to join us at the Savoy this autumn.”
Playwright Julia Swale added: “It’s such a privilege to be telling the story of such a beloved cultural icon. Paddington is so much more than a fictional character; this special bear has come to represent hope, kindness and acceptance, so it’s never felt like a more apt time to bring this story to the stage, and with such a dream team.
“Tom’s songs are extraordinary, earworms on a first listen, Luke is the most masterful director, and our producers are so incredibly passionate and dedicated, it really is a great honour to be on this adventure with them all. I can’t wait to share this beautiful tale.”
The full performance schedule and casting for the show is set to be announced at a later date.
How to get tickets for Paddington The Musical
Tickets for Paddington The Musical are not yet on sale. However, fans will be able to snap up tickets from mid-May.
Priority tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, May 13, while general sale will begin on Thursday, May 15. You can sign up to the ATG mailing list to receive an email reminder of when tickets go on sale.
