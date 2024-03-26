Papa Johns: pizza chain announces restaurant closures across the UK - full list of branches to shut
Pizza chain Papa Johns is set to close more than 40 "underperforming" branches in the UK.
The closure announcement comes after a review of its stores launched at the start of the year. A consultation process is under way, with stores set to shut their doors from mid-May.
It has not been confirmed how many members of staff will be affected by the closures. Previously, Papa Johns said that it had planned "strategic closures" to free up money for investment, but that 43 branches had been identified as “underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable”.
The stores set for closure are:
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire
- Bebington, Merseyside
- Bexhill, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Bromley, Greater London
- Coulsdon, Greater London
- Cricklewood, Greater London
- Darlington, County Durham
- Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Durham, County Durham
- East Dulwich, Greater London
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Hailsham, East Sussex
- Harringay, Greater London
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Hendon, Greater London
- Horsham, West Sussex
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
- Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
- Mottingham, Greater London
- Northwood Hills, Greater London
- Peacehaven, East Sussex
- Peckham, Greater London
- Penge, Greater London
- Putney, Greater London
- Redhill, Surrey
- Rochdale, Greater Manchester
- Rotherham, South Yorkshire
- Ruislip, Greater London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
- Sittingbourne, Kent
- Southport, Merseyside
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stoke Newington, Greater London
- Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Upminster, Greater London
- Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
- Whitton, Greater London
- Wimbledon, Greater London
Chris Phylactou, managing director at Papa Johns UK, said: “Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process. Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available. We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time.”
Papa Johns said that it plans to increase investment in research and technology, as well as looking into the development of news types of site beyond restaurants. This includes expanding into holiday parks, as well retail partners.
Mr Phylactou added: “While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth. We are focused on driving shared profitable growth across our UK restaurants, by continuing to make improvements to our business to ensure that we are well positioned for the future. We have been encouraged by the results so far from these initiatives.”
