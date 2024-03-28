Two air ambulances landed on the nearby Sainsbury’s car park after a teenager was struck by a Range Rover.

A Good Samaritan stopped to comfort a teenage girl after she was hit by a Range Rover on a busy road in Wigan. The passer-by reportedly held the teen's hand after she was seriously injured.

The teenager is said to be conscious and talking in hospital, NationalWorld's sister title Wigan Today reports. The girl, who was a pedestrian, suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a Range Rover on Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, shortly before 5pm on Sunday (March 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene and two air ambulances landed on the nearby Sainsbury’s car park. The high school pupil was airlifted to hospital and was taken to the intensive care unit at Manchester Royal Infirmary, where she has been receiving treatment.