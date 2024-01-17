Police have found a body in search of a missing woman in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

A body has been found in the search for a vulnerable missing woman. Police had launched a round-the-clock search operation to locate Patricia Wilson, aged 89, who was reported missing from her home in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire on Monday (January 15).

Sadly, a body was found near King Edward Street shortly before 2pm on Tuesday (January 16). Nottinghamshire Police said whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mrs Wilson’s family has been informed of the development.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic outcome to a case we all desperately hoped would end in a very different way. Mrs Wilson’s family have been informed of this very sad development and our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.

“Dozens of officers including our specialist missing from home team and search officers – supported at times by a police drone and helicopter – have been taking part in this search, which I know has caught the attention of many other people in the local community.