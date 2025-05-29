Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained. Picture date: Monday May 26, 2025.

A 53-year-old man has been charged after a car ploughed through a crowd at Liverpool FC’s trophy parade on Monday.

Paul Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, Merseyside Police said.

A total of after 79 people were injured in the collision on Water Street just after 6pm on Monday as thousands of fans gathered in the city centre to celebrate the Premier League champions’ title win.

Police confirmed the age of the victims ranged from nine to 78 and said they were all understood to be British. On Wednesday, the force said seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Police believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

A force spokesman said there was a partial closure in place on Dale Street – which leads into Water Street – between North John Street and Exchange Street.

Traffic was filtered down Exchange Street to stop vehicles getting onto Water Street and a flatbed truck and traffic cones were used as a barrier, the spokesman said.

Water Street leads onto The Strand, where hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to see the Liverpool team bus pass during the celebrations over their 20th Premier League victory.

Who is Paul Doyle?

According to the Daily Mail, Doyle is a former Royal Marine commando now working in cyber security. He lives with his wife and three teenage children in a four-bedroom detached home worth around £300,000.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Doyle served in the Royal Marines during the 1990s before studying psychology and maths at a Russell Group university. He later held management roles in network security, including a long-term position at an NHS Trust, and previously ran several businesses.

Social media posts show that Doyle is a keen runner and sports enthusiast. He and his wife, have been married for 20 years and have frequently shared photos of family holidays abroad.