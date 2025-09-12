Paul Wadsworth: Family pay tribute to 'beloved dad, husband, son, brother and uncle' after motorbike death

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
The devastated family of a man who died in a tragic accident have paid tribute to him.

Paul Wadsworth was out riding his motorbike when he was in a collision with a car. He died at the scene of the accident, which happened on Tuesday.

His family have now paid tribute to the 46-year-old, saying: "It’s with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, Paul Wadsworth, who sadly left us on Tuesday, September 9.

Paul Wadsworth who died in a road traffic collisionplaceholder image
Paul Wadsworth who died in a road traffic collision | Issued via Greater Manchester Police

"Paul’s loss will be deeply felt, not only by his family, but also by the many within the community whose lives he touched.

"A man with a heart of gold, he was always there to help others, and his kindness will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Paul."

It happened at about 3.40pm in Partington Street, Failsworth, Manchester.

