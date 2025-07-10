PC Tony Watts: Serving Metropolitan Police officer convicted of rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Tony Watts, who was attached to the North Area Command Unit, was found guilty on Tuesday, 8 July and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing following a trial at Croydon Crown Court. The offence took place while he was off duty, between mid-January and early February 2020.

The incident was reported to police in May 2022, and PC Watts was arrested shortly after. He was later charged with rape on September 25, 2024 and suspended from duty while investigations continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who leads the North Area policing team, said: “PC Watts has shown a complete disregard for this victim-survivor and for his duty to protect women and girls – in the vilest way.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape. | Getty Images

“We are going above and beyond at the Met to rid the force of those who corrupt our integrity, and it is quite right that PC Watts has been held accountable for his actions. It would have taken a huge amount of courage and strength to speak to police, the way this victim-survivor did, and I hope this conviction provides some closure.

“My message to any other victims who may have experienced a sexual encounter they felt wasn’t right is that they can and should come forward, and we will do everything we can to support you. The victim has been supported throughout the investigation and trial by specialist officers.”

Watts is due to be sentenced on Monday, August 11. The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a misconduct hearing will be held as soon as possible.