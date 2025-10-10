A man who was denied entry to a bar petrol-bombed it, then forced his way in and threw bleach at customers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Wild was told he was not allowed into the bar as a private event was being held.

He drove off in a rage and went to a garage where he bought bleach, petrol and cloths. The 34-year-old returned to the bar, made a DIY petrol bomb and then lobbed it at the premises, but it hit a man who was outside the venue and set fire to his clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called, and while they were heading to the bar Wild forced his way in and was causing a violent disturbance inside, throwing bleach at people and smashing the place up, before driving off with the night’s takings.

Carl Wild, 34, threw a DIY petrol bomb at Peggy June's bar after being refused entry, which hit a bystander and set his clothes on fire. Wild then forced his way into the bar, threw bleach at party guests, and stole the night's takings. He's been jailed for 18 years | Cleveland Police

Three people sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the man whose clothing was set alight was taken to hospital in an ambulance having suffered 20 per cent burns.

Wild was arrested the next day. He was interviewed and charged with attempted murder but then pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH and to aggravated burglary. It happened at Peggy June’s bar in Redcar in the north east on February 15 and this week Wild has been jailed for more than 18 years.

Carl Wild, 34, threw a DIY petrol bomb at Peggy June's bar after being refused entry, which hit a bystander and set his clothes on fire. Wild then forced his way into the bar, threw bleach at party guests, and stole the night's takings. He's been jailed for 18 years | Cleveland Police

His co-accused Lee Wild, 37, received an 18-week sentence after pleading guilty to a public order offence and Simone Reed, 36, received 32 months after pleading guilty to her involvement in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Victoria Docherty from Redcar CID said: “Our officers arrived to find a chaotic scene where it was clear an unprovoked and extremely serious assault had just taken place, followed by serious affray.

“A man who’d simply been standing outside the bar became caught up in it when his clothing was set alight; thankfully bar staff and members of the public managed to extinguish the blaze before he sustained even more serious injuries. He has, however, suffered lasting effects from the trauma he underwent and it must also have been very frightening for bar staff and other members of the public who were just enjoying a night out.

“I’d like to thank staff from Peggy June’s and anyone else who helped the victim while our ambulance service and Fire Brigade colleagues were en route - as well as everyone who provided information to help our enquiries. Carl Wild will now spend time in prison where he will be able to reflect on his actions and learn that police will never allow this kind of violence to go unpunished.”