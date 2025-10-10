Peggy June's: Carl Wild jailed for 18 years for lobbing petrol bomb at Redcar bar, throwing bleach at party guests and then stealing night's takings
Carl Wild was told he was not allowed into the bar as a private event was being held.
He drove off in a rage and went to a garage where he bought bleach, petrol and cloths. The 34-year-old returned to the bar, made a DIY petrol bomb and then lobbed it at the premises, but it hit a man who was outside the venue and set fire to his clothes.
Police were called, and while they were heading to the bar Wild forced his way in and was causing a violent disturbance inside, throwing bleach at people and smashing the place up, before driving off with the night’s takings.
Three people sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the man whose clothing was set alight was taken to hospital in an ambulance having suffered 20 per cent burns.
Wild was arrested the next day. He was interviewed and charged with attempted murder but then pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause GBH and to aggravated burglary. It happened at Peggy June’s bar in Redcar in the north east on February 15 and this week Wild has been jailed for more than 18 years.
His co-accused Lee Wild, 37, received an 18-week sentence after pleading guilty to a public order offence and Simone Reed, 36, received 32 months after pleading guilty to her involvement in the incident.
Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Victoria Docherty from Redcar CID said: “Our officers arrived to find a chaotic scene where it was clear an unprovoked and extremely serious assault had just taken place, followed by serious affray.
“A man who’d simply been standing outside the bar became caught up in it when his clothing was set alight; thankfully bar staff and members of the public managed to extinguish the blaze before he sustained even more serious injuries. He has, however, suffered lasting effects from the trauma he underwent and it must also have been very frightening for bar staff and other members of the public who were just enjoying a night out.
“I’d like to thank staff from Peggy June’s and anyone else who helped the victim while our ambulance service and Fire Brigade colleagues were en route - as well as everyone who provided information to help our enquiries. Carl Wild will now spend time in prison where he will be able to reflect on his actions and learn that police will never allow this kind of violence to go unpunished.”