A teenager who died in a tragic road crash “lit up any room she entered with her smile and personality”.

Eighteen-year-old Sally Allen’s devastated family say she was “endlessly caring, unintentionally hilarious and the most amazing supportive and joyful person”.

The keen horse rider died in a collision between a red Renault Clio and a blue Audi Q5.

Her family said: “Sally was a much-loved sister to William and Issie, and a treasured daughter of Richard and Kate. She was a beloved granddaughter to Nanna, Bamps, Nanny and Pops and was loved by all her aunties, uncles and cousins. She had a large number of friends and was very popular with everyone who knew her.

Sally Allen died in a road collision - her family have paid an emotional tribute to her | Issued by Dyfed-Powys Police

“In only 18 years of her life, she touched the hearts of so many people within her community, her school, her work and social life.

“Sally lit up any room she entered with her smile and personality. Since her death it has become apparent how much Sally was loved and cherished. Her sudden absence leaves an unfillable space in the lives so many people that knew and loved her.

“The Allen family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends."

Sally, of Cresswell Quay, Kilgetty, in Pembrokeshire, Wales, was a keen member of Young Farmers Club, belonging to Martletwy YFC and died while coming home from the Royal Welsh Show.

Sally Allen | Issued by Dyfed-Powys Police

Martletwy YFC issued a statement, saying the club was “heartbroken” after the news.

It said: “Sally’s family are heavily involved in our club, with brother William and sister Issie also being active members. Sally’s Mum Kate is an active leader and her Dad Richard an ever present helper. Sally was the warmest, most loving person and with her big beaming smile she would light up the room.

“She was always very generous with her hugs and free with her advice. She was a friend to everyone, young or old. She spent her last night at the show with her friends in the members tent, dancing the night away with a croc on one foot and a trainer on the other, that was just Sal!

Sally Allen was a keen member of Young Farmers’ Club | Issued by Dyfed-Powys Police

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Sally’s family and to her wide circle of friends outside YFC. We will be with you to support along the way. Fly high beautiful girl.”

The collision happened on the A40 at Broadoak between Carmarthen and Llandeilo in Pembrokeshire, Wales at about 8am on Wednesday, July 23.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and want to hear from any drivers with dash camera footage. Dyfed-Powys police can be reached by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] or by clicking here, quoting 075 of July 23.