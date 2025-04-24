Pendennis Place: Cornwall man dies after suspected gas explosion at block of flats in Penzance

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali



1 minute ago
A man in his 40s has died following a suspected gas explosion at a block of flats in Penzance, Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Pendennis Place at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 23 April, after residents reported hearing an explosion. The man, who was from Penzance, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries but later died. His next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, police said: “A man in his 40s and from Penzance was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries but has sadly since passed away. His next of kin is aware.”

A man in his 40s has died following a suspected gas explosion at a block of flats in Penzance, Cornwall. | Getty

A police scene guard was put in place while investigation work was carried out. That cordon has since been lifted, and officers confirmed there is “no wider threat to the public.”

Several residents in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution and have been given alternative accommodation.

The police added: “We’d like to thank the public for their understanding as work has taken place to investigate the cause of the explosion.”

