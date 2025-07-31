A man has been arrested on suspicion of “administering a poison” after several children fell ill at a summer camp - with some taken to hospital.

A call came into police on Sunday after children feeling unwell at a camp. Police say the call was made by a “third party”.

Police and paramedics attended, and set up a triage centre in a nearby village hall.

A police statement said: “Following an initial assessment, eight children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have all since been discharged. Officers have contacted the parents or guardians of those children who were taken to hospital.

“A 76-year-old man was arrested at the camp on suspicion of administering poison/a noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy. He remains in custody.”

The investigation is being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Incident Team (MIT). This is to allow a full and thorough investigation to take place with dedicated resources. Police have not revealed details about the poison.

Det Insp Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved.

“We also remain at the scene to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of what has happened and to continue to provide advice and support in the area.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The camp was being held at Canal Lane in Stathern, near Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, and the triage centre was at Plungar village hall.

Detectives and uniformed officers from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) are in Stathern today carrying out further enquiries.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident can use a major incident public portal which has been set up and can be reached here.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of its initial response.