Pensioners are being reminded to apply for pension credit by the crucial deadline of December 21 to qualify for this year’s winter fuel payment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has set the cut-off for applications to ensure payments reach eligible claimants during the colder months. Online applications must be submitted by 11.59pm on December 21, while DWP phone lines will operate from 8am to 3.15pm on the same day.

The Government estimates that around 760,000 pensioner households eligible for pension credit are not currently claiming it. Pension credit provides low-income pensioners with a weekly top-up and acts as a gateway to other benefits, including the winter fuel payment, which is worth up to £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Government spokesperson said: “Over one million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has seen applications more than double with over 40,000 more pensioners now receiving it, as well as the winter fuel payment. We continue to urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to pension credit to check now, as all eligible claims can be backdated, and anyone who makes a successful claim before December 21 will receive their payment.”

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a significant reduction in the winter fuel allowance, limiting eligibility to pensioners claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits. This decision, part of measures to address a fiscal deficit, is expected to reduce the number of recipients from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

The policy change has drawn criticism, with pensioners and advocates urging the Government to raise awareness about pension credit eligibility. Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said earlier this week: “It is vitally important that pensioners on low incomes check their eligibility.”

Adding to the controversy, a protest song titled Freezing This Christmas has captured public attention. The track, a parody of Mud’s Lonely This Christmas, criticizes the Government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance. Performed by the fictional band "Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers," the song has gone viral, with over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for pension credit?

Pensioners can find more information about pension credit and how to apply at the Government website. Successful applications made before December 21 will be backdated to the qualifying week of September 16–22, ensuring claimants are eligible for this year’s winter fuel payment.