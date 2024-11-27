Percy Road: Man and woman charged with assault after baby found unresponsive at Seacombe home

27th Nov 2024

A man and a woman have been charged with assault after a baby boy was found unresponsive at a house in Seacombe.

Merseyside Police reported that a child was found with injuries on his body at a property on Percy Road on Sunday (November 24) following reports of concern. The child is now in critical condition.

Klevi Pirjani, 36 years, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 33 years, both of Percy Road, Seacombe have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.

A police spokesperson added: “They were remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today, where they were further remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 December.”

