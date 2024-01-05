A person has died after being hit by a train - emergency services were called to the railway following reports of a casualty on the tracks

A person has died after being hit by a train. Emergency services were called to the railway between Warrington and Liverpool at Widnes station at around 10.45am on Friday (January 5) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Widnes railway station at around 10.45am today, Friday, January 5, following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

In a travel update, East Midlands Railway said: “Services are currently disrupted on our Norwich-Nottingham-Liverpool route due to a person being hit by a train at Widnes. Where possible, trains will divert between Manchester Oxford Road and Liverpool Lime Street.”

A person has died after being hit by a train at Widnes station between Warrington and Liverpool