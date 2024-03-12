Lisa Lou, as she was known by friends, was killed in a fire in Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe.

An 'amazing' mother has died after a flat fire in Peterborough. Lisa Lou, as she was known by friends, was killed in the blaze on Saturday (March 9) in Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe. A fundraising appeal has now been launched to help towards the funeral costs for the 34-year-old, NationalWorld's sister title the Peterborough Telegraph reports. Floral tributes were left in memory of Lisa outside the apartment block on Monday morning (March 11).

The fundraising page states: “On March 9 2024, the world sadly lost an amazing woman who we all knew as Lisa Lou she made us all laugh with her jokes made us all smile with her laughter and happy vibes. She was a loved mother, partner, daughter, auntie, sister and friend.

"All money raised will go directly to help with the costs of the funeral to make sure we can all give Lisa the best send of be truly deserves. It doesn't matter what you donate even, if it's just £1 its all going to help. Thank you.”