Rabbits have complex dietary and housing needs (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

One of Britain's biggest pet store chains has reportedly paused selling rabbits over the Easter holiday to curb impulse buying - as rescues struggle with an influx of unwanted bunnies.

The Daily Express reports Pets at Home has stopped selling or adopting out rabbits across all of its 457 stores for the long weekend. Company head Head of Pets at Home, Kathryn Patel, said: "For several years now, we've made the decision to temporarily halt rabbit sales over the Easter weekend. This is a deliberate decision to discourage people from making impulsive choices during this celebratory time and to help people be responsible pet owners."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rabbits had complex dietary and housing needs, she continued. "We always want to educate and encourage careful reflection on how those needs will be met before homing. We want all pets to be placed into loving homes - the last thing we want is for a customer to rush into owning rabbits."

The RSPCA has also warned prospective bunny owners just how much care they need as pets, as it struggles with centres "overwhelmed" by hundreds of unwanted rabbits they struggle to rehome. The animal welfare charity has seen a huge 48% increase in the numbers of rabbits arriving at its centres in 2022 compared to 2021.

RSPCA shelters took in 1,090 rabbits in 2022, while 1,942 were rescued. But it was often a struggle to find them new, loving homes, they said. Last year, just 453 rabbits were rehomed by its national centres compared to 603 in 2019 - a fall of 25% in four years.

The charity's small animal welfare expert, Dominika Jagoda, said prospective owners needed to consider the commitment they were taking on - with rabbits able to live between eight and 12 years. "They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they are bought on impulse, maybe as an Easter gift, an owner might underestimate how much time, money and commitment they require," she continued. "But for anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them."