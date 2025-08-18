Phil Bruce was a “rainbow who always made the best out of any situation”.

Phil’s heartbroken family have shared a tribute to the “kind, funny and big-hearted” 34-year-old, who died in a moped collision earlier this month.

His family say he was a “huge part of the local community”.

They said: “He’d often bump into people he knew and he always had time for a chat with them. He was a popular man whose personality was like a magnet to those around him.

“Phil was the oldest of three siblings. Growing up, he was inseparable from his sister Shona and brother Callum, and they would do everything together. He was a wonderful big brother who loved his siblings and cared deeply for them.”

Phil Bruce, who died in a moped accident in Ware, Hertfordshire, on August 1. His family and friends have paid tribute to him. | Issued by Hertfordshire Police

Jennifer, Phil’s mother, describes her son as “a big gentle giant, he would light up any room that he was in. He was a rainbow who would always make the best out of any situation”.

She added: “He always made time for others, and if anyone had an issue, Phil would sit with you and listen, offer advice or just a shoulder to lean on. He was so caring and always knew how to cheer someone up.”

His family say Phil had many hobbies and was always busy. He loved trying new things but one of his main passions was music. He would own the room singing Karaoke or DJing, with everyone always singing along with him on the microphone.

They added: “His other big passion in life was cooking. He was a kitchen assistant at a care home for patients suffering with dementia and he was particularly proud of a marble cake that he had made! Phil shared a photo of it with Shona and she recalls he was very humble about it. He said he was proud he “didn’t mess it up”, even though it looked and tasted amazing!

“Whatever Phil was told he couldn’t do, he would strive to do anyway. He was incredibly proud of his independence and lived by himself in a flat in Hertford that he called ‘his penthouse’ and he had a cat called ‘Garfield’ who is sadly no longer with us. He was told he wouldn’t be able to drive but ended up obtaining a forklift licence and a moped licence which he was so proud of.”

Phil had a fiancée called Jenna and they were childhood sweethearts.

Jenna’s mother Carol said: “It’s so difficult to put into words the pain that we are going through with the loss of Phillip. My daughter Jenna has been going out with Phillip for over 20 years, and she is totally devastated by what happened and I don’t know how she is ever going to get over it. As a family we cannot accept what has happened and you never expect a young man to be taken from you just like that. The void that has been created will never be filled.

“Phillip had an amazing personality and was a character in his own special way. His presence will be greatly missed forever. We all loved you and you have left us all with broken hearts.”

Phil was from Ware in Hertfordshire. He was part of Always Bee You, a charity that enables adults with learning disabilities to socialise, make friends, gain work opportunities and learn life skills.

Jo, the CEO of the charity, said: “We are so sad about Phil, he was a wonderful man and will be missed so much by his friends at Always Bee You. Phil loved coming out on our day trips to London, he learnt DJ skills and volunteered at our Café in The Priory in Ware.

“He even helped write a song and performed with Always Bee You. He had a great voice and enjoyed singing. Phil was always positive, had a good sense of humour and worked so hard to improve his life. He was proud of his achievements at work and always made time to help others. Phil was an inspiration and a joy to be with. He will be greatly missed by all his friends at Always Bee You.”

Phil’s family added: “Phil was a well-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. We speak collectively for a lot of people when we say he was a good friend to many.”