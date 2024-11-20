Phoenix Spencer-Horn murder case: 21-year-old woman found dead in East Kilbride flat as Ewan Methven, 26, charged
The 21-year-old was discovered by emergency services at the home on Glen Lee in East Kilbride in Scotland on Monday. Police Scotland confirmed that her family have been informed of her death, which is believed to have occurred on Saturday.
Detective Chief Inspector Susie Cairns of Lanarkshire CID said: “Phoenix’s family are obviously stunned and completely devastated by what has happened and we will continue to support them and those affected during this very distressing time. There is no wider risk to the public.”
Ewan Methven, 26, also from East Kilbride, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday. A report has also been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.