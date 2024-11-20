Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the body 21-year-old woman was found at a flat.

Phoenix Spencer-Horn, 21, was discovered by emergency services at the home on Glen Lee in East Kilbride in Scotland. Police Scotland confirmed that her family have been informed of her death.

Detective chief inspector Susie Cairns of Lanarkshire CID said: “Phoenix’s family are obviously stunned and completely devastated by what has happened and we will continue to support them and those affected during this very distressing time. Officers remain at the scene however there is no wider risk to the public.”

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 20. A report has also been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.