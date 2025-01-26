Rex is a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak. He loves long walks, affection, and making new human and canine friends, though he prefers dogs with similar energy. Rex thrives in a home that offers structure, clear boundaries, and plenty of fun. He’s house-ready and looking for a family to embrace his playful personality.Rex is a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak. He loves long walks, affection, and making new human and canine friends, though he prefers dogs with similar energy. Rex thrives in a home that offers structure, clear boundaries, and plenty of fun. He’s house-ready and looking for a family to embrace his playful personality.
Rex is a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak. He loves long walks, affection, and making new human and canine friends, though he prefers dogs with similar energy. Rex thrives in a home that offers structure, clear boundaries, and plenty of fun. He’s house-ready and looking for a family to embrace his playful personality. | RSPCA

Pictures of dogs available for adoption in UK as they look for forever homes

By Rahmah Ghazali

26th Jan 2025, 8:30am

If you’re considering adopting a furry friend, several rehoming centres have plenty of loving dogs waiting for their forever homes.

The Dogs Trust, with rehoming centers in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh, is working tirelessly to find homes for more than 80 dogs currently under their care.

The RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds is also featuring cats and dogs looking for loving homes. Many of these animals have arrived at the East Ardsley center due to changes in their previous owners’ circumstances.

Here are some of the adorable pups that deserve your attention.

Ajay is a charming seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a contagious smile and a gentle demeanour. A pro at loose lead walking, he enjoys exploring at a steady pace and adores leaning in for cuddles. Ajay would thrive as the only pet in a loving home and could live with dog-savvy children after careful introductions.

1. Ajay

Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household.

2. Ruby

Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her.

3. Lola

Chester is a big lad but he’s a huge softie at heart. He’ll do best with a family who have plenty of time for him. He’ll need some help with basic training and a confidence boost with handling for vet checks. He’s amazing with those he knows well though and can live with secondary school aged kids who are used to larger breeds.

4. Chester (Boxer Cross)

