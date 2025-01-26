Here are some of the adorable pups that deserve your attention.
1. Ajay
Ajay is a charming seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a contagious smile and a gentle demeanour. A pro at loose lead walking, he enjoys exploring at a steady pace and adores leaning in for cuddles. Ajay would thrive as the only pet in a loving home and could live with dog-savvy children after careful introductions. | RSPCA
2. Ruby
Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA
3. Lola
Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her. | RSPCA
4. Chester (Boxer Cross)
Chester is a big lad but he’s a huge softie at heart. He’ll do best with a family who have plenty of time for him. He’ll need some help with basic training and a confidence boost with handling for vet checks. He’s amazing with those he knows well though and can live with secondary school aged kids who are used to larger breeds. | Dogs Trust Darlington
